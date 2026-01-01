Seven Sinners, Das Haus der sieben Sünden, Siete pecadores, 7 Günahkârlar, A Pecadora, Bijou, Bizsu, Café 'De Syv Synder', Café of the Seven Sinners, De isla en isla, De zeven zondaren, Het huis der zeven zonden, La Maison des 7 péchés, La maison des sept péchés, La taverna dei 7 peccati, Oi epta amartoloi, Sapte pacate, Șapte păcate, Sedam gresnika, Seitsemän syntistä, Sete Pecadores, Siedmiu grzeszników, Sju syndare, Syv syndere, Семь грешников, 妖花, Cafe of the Seven Sinners
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
District OfficerThere've been a half a dozen complaints since you came to that cafe.
BijouA half-dozen! Why not fifty? I'm surprised.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.