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Poster of Seven Sinners
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Seven Sinners
6.6

Seven Sinners

, 1940
Seven Sinners
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Seven Sinners
6.6

Cast

Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich
Bijou
John Wayne
John Wayne
Dan
Albert Dekker
Dr. Martin
Broderick Crawford
Little Ned
Anna Lee
Anna Lee
Dorothy
Mischa Auer
Sasha
Billy Gilbert
Tony
Richard Carle
District Officer
Samuel S. Hinds
Governor
Oskar Homolka
Antro
Director Tay Garnett
Writer László Vadnay, John Meehan, Harry Tugend, Ladislas Fodor
Composer Hans J. Salter, Frank Skinner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 25 October 1940
Release date
26 March 1947 France
24 September 1945 Romania
25 October 1940 USA
Budget $760,000
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Seven Sinners, Das Haus der sieben Sünden, Siete pecadores, 7 Günahkârlar, A Pecadora, Bijou, Bizsu, Café 'De Syv Synder', Café of the Seven Sinners, De isla en isla, De zeven zondaren, Het huis der zeven zonden, La Maison des 7 péchés, La maison des sept péchés, La taverna dei 7 peccati, Oi epta amartoloi, Sapte pacate, Șapte păcate, Sedam gresnika, Seitsemän syntistä, Sete Pecadores, Siedmiu grzeszników, Sju syndare, Syv syndere, Семь грешников, 妖花, Cafe of the Seven Sinners

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

District Officer There've been a half a dozen complaints since you came to that cafe.
Bijou A half-dozen! Why not fifty? I'm surprised.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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