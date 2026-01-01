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Poster of The Fall of the House of Usher
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Fall of the House of Usher
7.3

The Fall of the House of Usher

, 1928
La chute de la maison Usher
France / Fantasy, Horror, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Fall of the House of Usher
7.3

Cast

Jean Debucourt
Sir Roderick Usher
Marguerite Gance
Madeleine Usher
Charles Lamy
Allan - the Guest
Fournez-Goffard
The Doctor
Luc Dartagnan
Bar Customer
Abel Gance
Bar Customer
Halma
Bar Waiter
Pierre Hot
Bar Customer
Pierre Kefer
Bar Customer
Director Jean Epstein
Writer Luis Buñuel, Edgar Allan Poe, Jean Epstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1928
World premiere 4 October 1928
Release date
4 October 1928 France
4 July 1929 Japan
20 January 1930 Portugal
Production Films Jean Epstein
Also known as
La chute de la maison Usher, The Fall of the House of Usher, La caída de la casa Usher, A Queda da Casa de Usher, A Queda da Casa Usher, Az Usher-ház bukása, Der Untergang des Hauses Usher, Huset Ushers Fald, La caduta della casa Usher, Upadek domu Usherów, Usherin talon häviö, Η πτώση του οίκου των Άσερ, Пад куће Ашерових, Падение дома Ашеров, アッシャー家の末裔

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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