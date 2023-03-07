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Poster of Tarzan's New York Adventure
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Tarzan's New York Adventure
6.5

Tarzan's New York Adventure

, 1942
Tarzan's New York Adventure
USA / Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Tarzan's New York Adventure
6.5

Synopsis

Circus owner Buck Rand kidnaps Boy to perform in his show. He forces a pilot to fly him, Boy and his animal trainer out of the jungle. Tarzan and Jane follow them to New York.

Cast

Johnny Weissmuller
Tarzan
Maureen O'Sullivan
Jane
Johnny Sheffield
Boy
Virginia Grey
Connie Beach
Charles Bickford
Buck Rand
Paul Kelly
Jimmie Shields
Chill Wills
Manchester Montford
Cy Kendall
Colonel Ralph Sergeant
Russell Hicks
Judge Abbotson
Howard Hickman
Blake Norton
Director Richard Thorp
Writer William R. Lipman, Myles Connolly, Edgar Rice Burroughs
Composer David Snell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 1 May 1942
Release date
1 January 1948 Austria 6
24 March 1948 France TP
1 May 1942 USA
25 October 1952 USSR
Worldwide Gross $5,927,420
Production Loew's
Also known as
Tarzan's New York Adventure, Tarzán contra el mundo, Tarzán en Nueva York, Tarzans Abenteuer in New York, Tarzan u Njujorku, Aventura lui Tarzan la New York, Les aventures de Tarzan à New-York, O Tarzan stin Nea Yorki, Tarzan a New York, Tarzan à New York, Tarzan à New-York, Tarzan Against the World, Tarzan Contra o Mundo, Tarzan em Nova Iorque, Tarzan i New York, Tarzan i storstaden, Tarzan in New York, Tarzan New York'ta, Tarzan New Yorkban, Tarzan suurkaupungissa, Tarzan te New York, Tarzan v New Yorku, Tarzan w Nowym Jorku, Tarzans äventyr i New York, Ο Ταρζάν στη Νέα Υόρκη, Приключения Тарзана в Нью-Йорке, Тарзан в Ню Йорк, ターザン紐育へ行く, Tarzans eventyr i New York, 타잔 - 조니 웨이스뮬러 편 5

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023

Quotes

Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [at the Club Moonbeam, answering the phone] Hello. Hello.
Cheetah the Chimp [at the Gloucester Hotel, talking into telephone] Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh. Oooooooh. Ooh.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [shocked] What's that? This is Sam. Who is this?
Cheetah the Chimp Woo, woo, woo. Woooooooo.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [irritated] What's that? I said, this is Sam. That's what I said.
Cheetah the Chimp Agh, agh, agh.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor What'd you say?
Cheetah the Chimp Agh-agh.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [upset] You ain't gettin' fresh with me, is you, colored boy?
Cheetah the Chimp Agh. Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor Don't you give me none of that double-talk! Do you hear me?
Cheetah the Chimp Woooo-oooooooo.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [mad] Why, you... you. You mush-mouth!
[hangs up the phone]
Cheetah the Chimp Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, haaa.
Jane [sees Cheetah on the phone, rushes over to the chimp] Now what? Cheetah, Cheetah, what are you doing? Now, you give me that telephone right away. Yes. Don't you dare touch that anymore. The idea.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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