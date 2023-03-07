Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [at the Club Moonbeam, answering the phone] Hello. Hello.

Cheetah the Chimp [at the Gloucester Hotel, talking into telephone] Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh. Oooooooh. Ooh.

Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [shocked] What's that? This is Sam. Who is this?

Cheetah the Chimp Woo, woo, woo. Woooooooo.

Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [irritated] What's that? I said, this is Sam. That's what I said.

Cheetah the Chimp Agh, agh, agh.

Sam, the Nightclub Janitor What'd you say?

Cheetah the Chimp Agh-agh.

Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [upset] You ain't gettin' fresh with me, is you, colored boy?

Cheetah the Chimp Agh. Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah.

Sam, the Nightclub Janitor Don't you give me none of that double-talk! Do you hear me?

Cheetah the Chimp Woooo-oooooooo.

Sam, the Nightclub Janitor [mad] Why, you... you. You mush-mouth!

[hangs up the phone]

Cheetah the Chimp Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, haaa.