Sam, the Nightclub Janitor
[at the Club Moonbeam, answering the phone] Hello. Hello.
Cheetah the Chimp
[at the Gloucester Hotel, talking into telephone] Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh. Oooooooh. Ooh.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor
[shocked] What's that? This is Sam. Who is this?
Cheetah the Chimp
Woo, woo, woo. Woooooooo.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor
[irritated] What's that? I said, this is Sam. That's what I said.
Cheetah the Chimp
Agh, agh, agh.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor
What'd you say?
Cheetah the Chimp
Agh-agh.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor
[upset] You ain't gettin' fresh with me, is you, colored boy?
Cheetah the Chimp
Agh. Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor
Don't you give me none of that double-talk! Do you hear me?
Cheetah the Chimp
Woooo-oooooooo.
Sam, the Nightclub Janitor
[mad] Why, you... you. You mush-mouth!
[hangs up the phone]
Cheetah the Chimp
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, haaa.
Jane
[sees Cheetah on the phone, rushes over to the chimp] Now what? Cheetah, Cheetah, what are you doing? Now, you give me that telephone right away. Yes. Don't you dare touch that anymore. The idea.