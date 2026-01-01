Souls at Sea, Almas en el mar, Âmes à la mer, Schiffbruch der Seelen, A lázadók kapitánya, Almas em Perigo, Almas no Mar, Anime sul mare, De ondergang van de William Brown, Deniz kurtları, Farornas skepp, Kapitan Taylor, Kaptajn Taylor, Psyhes sti thalassa, Schrecken der Meere, Suflete pe mare, Uzburkane duše, Vaarojen laiva, Zielen in nood, Загубленные в море, 海の魂
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
PowdahI'm cheap. I'm no good. I'm nothin'. I even stole a piece of poetry to tell you you was beautiful.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.