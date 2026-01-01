Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Souls at Sea
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Souls at Sea
6.8

Souls at Sea

, 1937
Souls at Sea
USA / Action, Adventure, History / 18+
Poster of Souls at Sea
6.8

Synopsis

Cooper and Raft save lives during a sea tragedy in this story about slave trade on the high seas in 1842.

Cast

Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Michael 'Nuggin' Taylor
George Raft
Powdah
Frances Dee
Margaret Tarryton
Henry Wilcoxon
Lieutenant Stanley Tarryton
Harry Carey
Captain of 'William Brown'
Robert Cummings
George Martin
Porter Hall
Porter Hall
Court Prosecutor
George Zucco
Barton Woodley
Virginia Weidler
Virginia Weidler
Tina
Joseph Schildkraut
Gilbert Emery
Paul Fix
Director Henry Hathaway
Writer Grover Jones, Dale Van Every, Ted Lesser
Composer W. Franke Harling, Milan Roder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 3 September 1937
Release date
15 December 1937 Australia
22 February 1938 Germany
3 September 1937 USA NR
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Souls at Sea, Almas en el mar, Âmes à la mer, Schiffbruch der Seelen, A lázadók kapitánya, Almas em Perigo, Almas no Mar, Anime sul mare, De ondergang van de William Brown, Deniz kurtları, Farornas skepp, Kapitan Taylor, Kaptajn Taylor, Psyhes sti thalassa, Schrecken der Meere, Suflete pe mare, Uzburkane duše, Vaarojen laiva, Zielen in nood, Загубленные в море, 海の魂

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Powdah I'm cheap. I'm no good. I'm nothin'. I even stole a piece of poetry to tell you you was beautiful.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more