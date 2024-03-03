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Poster of Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars
5.6

Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars

, 1936
The Plough and the Stars
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars
5.6

Synopsis

A husband clashes with his wife over his membership to the Irish citizen army during the Easter rebellion.

Cast

Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck
Nora Clitheroe
Preston Foster
Jack Clitheroe
Barry Fitzgerald
Fluther
Denis O'Dea
The Covey
Una O'Connor
Mrs. Gogan
Moroni Olsen
Irish Leader
Neil Fitzgerald
Brandon Hurst
Mary Gordon
Doris Lloyd
George Daly
Colin Kenny
Director John Ford
Writer Dudley Nichols, Sean O'Casey
Composer Roy Webb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 26 December 1936
Release date
17 April 1937 Finland
16 April 1945 Portugal
19 April 1937 Sweden 15
26 December 1936 USA NR
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
The Plough and the Stars, Horas Amargas, Révolte à Dublin, Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars, A Primeira Batalha, Der Pflug und die Sterne, Douvlino, 1936, Eke és csillagok, El arado y las estrellas, Jornadas Amargas, L'aratro e le stelle, La osa mayor y las estrellas, Opstand in Ierland, Plogen og stjernene, Plug i zvezde, Upprorsfanan, Vallankumouksen pyörteissä, Wielki dzień, Плуг и звёзды, 鍬と星

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 3 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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