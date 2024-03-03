The Plough and the Stars, Horas Amargas, Révolte à Dublin, Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars, A Primeira Batalha, Der Pflug und die Sterne, Douvlino, 1936, Eke és csillagok, El arado y las estrellas, Jornadas Amargas, L'aratro e le stelle, La osa mayor y las estrellas, Opstand in Ierland, Plogen og stjernene, Plug i zvezde, Upprorsfanan, Vallankumouksen pyörteissä, Wielki dzień, Плуг и звёзды, 鍬と星
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Updated 3 March 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.