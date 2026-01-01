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6.3
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Little Mook
6.3
Little Mook
, 1938
Malenkiy Muk
USSR / Family, Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
Based on writer Wilhelm Hauff's story "The adventures of little Muck".
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Director
Olga Khodataeva
Writer
V. Butyagina
,
Wilhelm Hauff
Composer
Grigoriy Lobachyov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
13 minutes
Production year
1938
World premiere
7 November 1938
Release date
7 November 1938
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malenkiy Muk, Little Mook, Маленький Мук
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Cartoon rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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