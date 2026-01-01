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Poster of Little Mook
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Little Mook
6.3

Little Mook

, 1938
Malenkiy Muk
USSR / Family, Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Little Mook
6.3

Synopsis

Based on writer Wilhelm Hauff's story "The adventures of little Muck".
Director Olga Khodataeva
Writer V. Butyagina, Wilhelm Hauff
Composer Grigoriy Lobachyov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 13 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 7 November 1938
Release date
7 November 1938 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malenkiy Muk, Little Mook, Маленький Мук

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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