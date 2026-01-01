Paper rennet is a sort of apples a pregnant girl sells illegally to make her living in the city. There is a story of two people saving each to overcome all obstacles and there are another two people ending their story in a crime.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 14 minutes
Production year1926
World premiere24 December 1926
Release date
24 December 1926
Russia
12+
ProductionSovkino
Also known as
Katka-bumazhnyy ranet, Die van de straat leven, Die von der Straße leben, Kaća, Katka, Petite Pomme de Rainette, Katka's Reinette Apples, Katkan valkoiset omenat, Wykolejeni, Катька «Бумажный ранет»