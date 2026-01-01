Menu
Katka-bumazhnyy ranet

Katka-bumazhnyy ranet 18+
Synopsis

Paper rennet is a sort of apples a pregnant girl sells illegally to make her living in the city. There is a story of two people saving each to overcome all obstacles and there are another two people ending their story in a crime.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 24 December 1926
Release date
24 December 1926 Russia 12+
Production Sovkino
Also known as
Katka-bumazhnyy ranet, Die van de straat leven, Die von der Straße leben, Kaća, Katka, Petite Pomme de Rainette, Katka's Reinette Apples, Katkan valkoiset omenat, Wykolejeni, Катька «Бумажный ранет»
Director
Fridrikh Ermler
Eduard Ioganson
Cast
Veronika Buzhinskaya
Bella Chernova
Yakov Gudkin
Fyodor Nikitin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
