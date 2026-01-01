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Ronald KornblowFrom now on the essence of this hotel will be speed. If a customer askes you for a three-minute egg, give it to him in two minutes. If he askes you for a two-minute egg, give it to him in one minute. If he askes you for a one-minute egg, give him the chicken and let him work it out for himself!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.