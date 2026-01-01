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Poster of A Night in Casablanca
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Night in Casablanca
6.9

A Night in Casablanca

, 1946
A Night in Casablanca
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Night in Casablanca
6.9

Cast

Groucho Marx
Kornblow
Harpo Marx
Rusty
Chico Marx
Corbaccio
Charles Drake
Pierre
Lois Collier
Annette
The Marx Brothers
Sig Ruman
Pfferman
Lisette Verea
Bea
Lewis L. Russell
Governor
Dan Seymour
Prefect of Police
Director Archie Mayo
Writer Frank Tashlin, Joseph Fields, Roland Kibbee
Composer Werner Janssen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 10 May 1946
Release date
5 May 1949 Austria 12
12 October 1946 Sweden
10 May 1946 USA
Production Loma Vista Productions
Also known as
A Night in Casablanca, Una noche en Casablanca, Une nuit à Casablanca, Uma Noite em Casablanca, Een nacht in Casablanca, Eine Nacht in Casablanca, Eine Nacht mit Beatrice, Éjszaka Casablancában, En nat i Casablanca, En natt i Casablanca, Layla be'Casablanca, Marx Brothers - Eine Nacht in Casablanca, Mia nyhta stin Casablanca, Noć u Kazablanki, Noc w Casablance, O noapte la Casablanca, Shabi Dar Casablanca, Üç Ahbap Çavuşlar Casus Peşinde, Una nit a Casablanca, Una notte a Casablanca, Yö Casablancassa, Θησαυροί στην Καζαμπλάνκα, Μια νύχτα στην Καζαμπλάνκα, Една нощ в Казабланка, Ночь в Касабланке, マルクス捕物帳 カサブランカの一夜, マルクス捕物帖, Die Marx Brothers: Eine Nacht in Casablanca, Marx Brothers - A Night in Casablanca

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Ronald Kornblow From now on the essence of this hotel will be speed. If a customer askes you for a three-minute egg, give it to him in two minutes. If he askes you for a two-minute egg, give it to him in one minute. If he askes you for a one-minute egg, give him the chicken and let him work it out for himself!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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