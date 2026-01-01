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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Rainbow
7.2
Rainbow
, 1943
Raduga
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
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Filming locations
7.2
Cast
Nina Alisova
Pusya
Natalia Uzhviy
Olena Kostyuk
Valentina Ivashova
Olga
Yelena Tyapkina
Feodosya
Hans Klering
Captain Kurt Werner
Nikolai Bratersky
Gaplik
Anton Dunaysky
Grandfather Evdokim Okhabko
Anna Lisyanskaya
Malyuchikha
Voldemar Chobur
Lt. Kravchenko
Viktor Vinogradov
Mishka, Malyuchikha's child
Director
Mark Donskoy
Writer
Wanda Wasilewska
Composer
Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1943
World premiere
24 January 1944
Release date
27 July 1945
Czechoslovakia
21 October 1944
USA
24 January 1944
USSR
Production
Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Raduga, Duga, Arco iris, De regenboog, Mavrica, Regnbuen, Arcobaleno, Curcubeul, Järtecknet, L'arc-en-ciel, O Arco-Íris, Rayduha, Regnbågen, Sateenkaari, Szivárvány, Tęcza, The Rainbow, To ouranion toxon, Веселка, Дъга, Радуга, 戦火の大地, Райдуга
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Soviet scouts
[pointing at a number on a woman's neck] And what's this?
Fyodosya
My German surname. Do you want to eat?
Soviet scouts
No, we don't. We came here not for eating.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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