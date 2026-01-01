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Poster of Rainbow
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Rainbow
7.2

Rainbow

, 1943
Raduga
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Rainbow
7.2

Cast

Nina Alisova
Pusya
Natalia Uzhviy
Olena Kostyuk
Valentina Ivashova
Olga
Yelena Tyapkina
Feodosya
Hans Klering
Captain Kurt Werner
Nikolai Bratersky
Gaplik
Anton Dunaysky
Grandfather Evdokim Okhabko
Anna Lisyanskaya
Malyuchikha
Voldemar Chobur
Lt. Kravchenko
Viktor Vinogradov
Mishka, Malyuchikha's child
Director Mark Donskoy
Writer Wanda Wasilewska
Composer Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 24 January 1944
Release date
27 July 1945 Czechoslovakia
21 October 1944 USA
24 January 1944 USSR
Production Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Raduga, Duga, Arco iris, De regenboog, Mavrica, Regnbuen, Arcobaleno, Curcubeul, Järtecknet, L'arc-en-ciel, O Arco-Íris, Rayduha, Regnbågen, Sateenkaari, Szivárvány, Tęcza, The Rainbow, To ouranion toxon, Веселка, Дъга, Радуга, 戦火の大地, Райдуга

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Soviet scouts [pointing at a number on a woman's neck] And what's this?
Fyodosya My German surname. Do you want to eat?
Soviet scouts No, we don't. We came here not for eating.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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