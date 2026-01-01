No, we don't. We came here not for eating.

Soviet scouts No, we don't. We came here not for eating.

My German surname. Do you want to eat?

Fyodosya My German surname. Do you want to eat?

[pointing at a number on a woman's neck] And what's this?

Soviet scouts [pointing at a number on a woman's neck] And what's this?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.