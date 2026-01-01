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Poster of The Crazy Ray
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Crazy Ray
7.1

The Crazy Ray

, 1925
Paris qui dort
France / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Crazy Ray
7.1

Cast

Henri Rollan
Albert - le gardien de nuit de la Tour Eiffel
Albert Préjean
L'aviateur
Madeleine Rodrigue
Hesta - la passagère de l'avion
Marcelle Vallée
Le voleur international
Charles Martinelli
Bardin - le savant fou
Louis Pré Fils
Le détective
Myla Seller
La nièce du savant
Antoine Stacquet
L'industriel
Director René Clair
Writer René Clair
Composer Karol Beffa, Jean Wiener
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 26 December 1924
Release date
26 December 1924 France
5 March 1938 USA
1 January 1926 USSR
Production Films Diamant, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé
Also known as
Paris qui dort, Paris Asleep, The Crazy Ray, Az alvó Párizs, Le Rayon de la mort, Le rayon diabolique, Le Rayon invisible, Parigi che dorme, Paris Adormecida, Paris Que Dorme, París que duerme, Paris schläft, Paris sover, Parisul adormit sau raza invizibila, Pariz koji spava, Paryż śpi, Slapend Parijs, The Invisible Ray, Παρισινές νύχτες, Париж уснул, 眠るパリ, At 3:25, Paryz spi, Parisines nyhtes

Film rating

7.1
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7.1 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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