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Poster of The Anniversary of the Revolution
6.9
The Anniversary of the Revolution - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Anniversary of the Revolution
6.9

The Anniversary of the Revolution

, 1918
Godovshchina revolyutsii
USSR / Documentary, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Anniversary of the Revolution
6.9
The Anniversary of the Revolution - Trailer
The Anniversary of the Revolution  Trailer

Cast

Vladimir Lenin
Self
Aleksandr Kerensky
Self
Lev Trotskiy
Self
Director Dziga Vertov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1918
Online premiere 25 July 2022
World premiere 27 February 1918
Release date
12 September 2019 Russia 12+
27 February 1918 USSR
Worldwide Gross $9,685
Production Grinberg Bros
Also known as
Godovshchina revolyutsii, Anniversary of the Revolution, L'anniversaire de la révolution, L'anniversario della Rivoluzione, Годовщина революции, Godovshhina revoljucii

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Anniversary of the Revolution - Trailer
The Anniversary of the Revolution Trailer
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