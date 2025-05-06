6.9Godovshchina revolyutsii
The Anniversary of the Revolution, 1918
USSR / Documentary, History / 18+
Cast
Vladimir Lenin
Self
Aleksandr Kerensky
Self
Lev Trotskiy
Self
Director Dziga Vertov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1918
Online premiere 25 July 2022
World premiere 27 February 1918
Release date
|12 September 2019
|Russia
|12+
|27 February 1918
|USSR
Worldwide Gross $9,685
Production Grinberg Bros
Also known as
Godovshchina revolyutsii, Anniversary of the Revolution, L'anniversaire de la révolution, L'anniversario della Rivoluzione, Годовщина революции, Godovshhina revoljucii
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
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