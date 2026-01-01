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6.3
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Sylvia Scarlett
6.3
Sylvia Scarlett
, 1935
Sylvia Scarlett
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.3
Cast
Katharine Hepburn
Sylvia Scarlett a.k.a. Sylvester
Cary Grant
Jimmy Monkley
Brian Aherne
Michael Fane
Edmund Gwenn
Henry Scarlett
Robert Shihen
Bunny Beatty
Maid
Robert Adair
Turnkey
May Beatty
Older Woman on Ship
Daisy Belmore
Fat Woman on Beach
Carmen Beretta
Woman
Nina Borget
Minor Role
Director
George Cukor
Writer
Gladys Unger
,
John Collier
,
Mortimer Offner
,
Compton MacKenzie
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1935
World premiere
25 December 1935
Release date
14 December 1938
Italy
3 January 1936
USA
1 January 1949
USSR
Budget
$641,000
Production
RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Sylvia Scarlett, En förtjusande pojke, Il diavolo è femmina, La gran aventura de Silvia, Una muchacha sin importancia, Veikeä kulkuri, Vivendo em Dúvida, Сильвия Скарлетт, 男装
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Sylvia Scarlett
You've got the mind of a pig.
Jimmy Monkley
It's a pig's world.
Showtimes
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