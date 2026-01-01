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Poster of Sylvia Scarlett
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Sylvia Scarlett
6.3

Sylvia Scarlett

, 1935
Sylvia Scarlett
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sylvia Scarlett
6.3

Cast

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Sylvia Scarlett a.k.a. Sylvester
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Jimmy Monkley
Brian Aherne
Michael Fane
Edmund Gwenn
Edmund Gwenn
Henry Scarlett
Robert Shihen
Bunny Beatty
Maid
Robert Adair
Turnkey
May Beatty
Older Woman on Ship
Daisy Belmore
Fat Woman on Beach
Carmen Beretta
Woman
Nina Borget
Minor Role
Director George Cukor
Writer Gladys Unger, John Collier, Mortimer Offner, Compton MacKenzie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 25 December 1935
Release date
14 December 1938 Italy
3 January 1936 USA
1 January 1949 USSR
Budget $641,000
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Sylvia Scarlett, En förtjusande pojke, Il diavolo è femmina, La gran aventura de Silvia, Una muchacha sin importancia, Veikeä kulkuri, Vivendo em Dúvida, Сильвия Скарлетт, 男装

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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