A drunken newspaperman is rescued from his alcoholic haze by an heiress whose love sobers him up and encourages him to write a play, but he lapses back into dipsomania.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year1932
World premiere10 June 1932
Release date
19 December 1932
France
23 January 1933
Great Britain
10 June 1932
USA
ProductionParamount Pictures
Also known as
Merrily We Go to Hell, Contentos vamos al infierno, Blaski i cienie miłości, Geh' und lieb' und leide!, I, Jerry, Take Thee, Joan, Jerry and Joan, Joan und Jerry, Merrily We Go to ____, Quando a Mulher se Opõe, Tuya para siempre, Весело мы катимся в ад, 我等は楽しく地獄へ行く