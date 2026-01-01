Menu
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Merrily We Go to Hell 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A drunken newspaperman is rescued from his alcoholic haze by an heiress whose love sobers him up and encourages him to write a play, but he lapses back into dipsomania.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 10 June 1932
Release date
19 December 1932 France
23 January 1933 Great Britain
10 June 1932 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Merrily We Go to Hell, Contentos vamos al infierno, Blaski i cienie miłości, Geh' und lieb' und leide!, I, Jerry, Take Thee, Joan, Jerry and Joan, Joan und Jerry, Merrily We Go to ____, Quando a Mulher se Opõe, Tuya para siempre, Весело мы катимся в ад, 我等は楽しく地獄へ行く
Director
Dorothy Arzner
Cast
Sylvia Sidney
Fredric March
Adrianne Allen
George Irving
Esther Howard
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Vi Here's something to clean up the floor.
[hands a hand towel to Jerry]
Buck Is there anything I can do, Joan?
Jerry Corbett Yeah, you can clean up the floor.
Stills
