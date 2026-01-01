Similar films for Kak possorilis Ivan Ivanovich s Ivanom Nikiforovichem
Siberiade Drama, War, History
1978, USSR
7.0
The Dawns Here Are Quiet History, Drama, War
1972, USSR
8.0
Poj pesnyu, poet Biography, History
1971, USSR
6.0
Beg inokhodtsa Drama
1968, USSR
7.0
I Am Cuba Drama
1964, USSR / Cuba
7.0
Destiny of a Man War, Drama
1959, USSR
7.0
Yak posvaryvsa Ivan Ivanovych z Ivanom Nykyforovychem Comedy
1959, USSR
7.0
Letter Never Sent Drama
1959, USSR
7.0
The Forty-First Drama
1956, USSR
7.0
Dream of a Cossack Drama
1951, USSR
6.0
The Village Teacher Drama
1947, USSR
6.0
Sinegoriya Family, War, Drama
1946, USSR
6.0