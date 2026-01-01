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Poster of Kak possorilis Ivan Ivanovich s Ivanom Nikiforovichem
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Kak possorilis Ivan Ivanovich s Ivanom Nikiforovichem
7.2

Kak possorilis Ivan Ivanovich s Ivanom Nikiforovichem

, 1941
Kak possorilis Ivan Ivanovich s Ivanom Nikiforovichem
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Kak possorilis Ivan Ivanovich s Ivanom Nikiforovichem
7.2

Cast

Osip Abdulov
Mayor Pyotr Petrovich
Fyodor Kurikhin
Anton Prokofyevich Golopuz
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Gorpina
Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
Vladimir Popov
Ivan Ivanovich Pererepenko
Sergei Blinnikov
Sergei Blinnikov
Ivan Nikiforovich Dovgochkhun
Vladimir Vladislavskiy
Judge Demyan Demyanych
Ivan Lagutin
Court Secretary Taras Tikhonovich
Klarina Frolova-Vorontsova
Agafya Fedoseyevna
Nadezhda Berezovskaya
Gapka
Ivan Lyubeznov
Writer
Director Andrey Kustov, Anisim Mazur
Writer Georgiy Grebner, Nikolay Gogol
Composer Mikhail Starokadomskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1941
World premiere 1 August 1941
Release date
1 August 1941 USSR
Production Soyuzdetfilm
Also known as
Kak possorilis Ivan Ivanovich s Ivanom Nikiforovichem, Kaip Ivanas Ivanovičius susiginčijo su Ivanu Nikiforovičiumi, Как поссорился Иван Иванович с Иваном Никифоровичем

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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