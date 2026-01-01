Menu
Poster of Christmas in Connecticut
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Christmas in Connecticut

Christmas in Connecticut

Christmas in Connecticut 18+
Synopsis

While recovering in a hospital, war hero Jefferson Jones grows familiar with the "Diary of a Housewife" column written by Elizabeth Lane. Jeff's nurse arranges with Elizabeth's publisher, Alexander Yardley, for Jeff to spend the holiday at Elizabeth's bucolic Connecticut farm with her husband and child. But the column is a sham, so Yardley hastens to arrange a publicity ploy by setting up the single, nondomestic Elizabeth on a country farm.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1945
World premiere 27 July 1945
Release date
17 December 1945 Great Britain
5 March 1947 Portugal M/3
11 August 1945 USA NR
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Christmas in Connecticut, Indiscreción, Cena de Navidad, Indiscretion, Indiscrição, Weihnachten nach Maß, aşktan kaçılmaz, Classic Christmas, Crãciun în Connecticut, Il sergente e la signora, Jõulud Connecticutis, Joyeux Noël dans le Connecticut, Kaledos Konektikute, Karácsony Connecticutban, Mùa Giáng Sinh ở Connecticut, Naisreportteri rakastuu, Noël au Connecticut, Oti potho gi' apopse, Święta w Connecticut, Under falsk flagg, Ό¸τι ποθώ γι' απόψε, Коледа в Кънектикът, Різдво в Коннектикуті, Рождество в Коннектикуте
Director
Peter Godfrey
Cast
Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck
Dennis Morgan
Sydney Greenstreet
Sydney Greenstreet
Reginald Gardiner
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
