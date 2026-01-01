While recovering in a hospital, war hero Jefferson Jones grows familiar with the "Diary of a Housewife" column written by Elizabeth Lane. Jeff's nurse arranges with Elizabeth's publisher, Alexander Yardley, for Jeff to spend the holiday at Elizabeth's bucolic Connecticut farm with her husband and child. But the column is a sham, so Yardley hastens to arrange a publicity ploy by setting up the single, nondomestic Elizabeth on a country farm.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year1945
World premiere27 July 1945
Release date
17 December 1945
Great Britain
5 March 1947
Portugal
M/3
11 August 1945
USA
NR
ProductionWarner Bros.
Also known as
Christmas in Connecticut, Indiscreción, Cena de Navidad, Indiscretion, Indiscrição, Weihnachten nach Maß, aşktan kaçılmaz, Classic Christmas, Crãciun în Connecticut, Il sergente e la signora, Jõulud Connecticutis, Joyeux Noël dans le Connecticut, Kaledos Konektikute, Karácsony Connecticutban, Mùa Giáng Sinh ở Connecticut, Naisreportteri rakastuu, Noël au Connecticut, Oti potho gi' apopse, Święta w Connecticut, Under falsk flagg, Ό¸τι ποθώ γι' απόψε, Коледа в Кънектикът, Різдво в Коннектикуті, Рождество в Коннектикуте