Quotes
Manuela I wish I had now. Now, will you get out of here?
Serafin You won't come with me?
Manuela No.
Serafin Very well then.
[He goes through the window, turns to Manuela]
Serafin You know, it isn't essential for you to love me to be in the troupe. It helps, but it isn't essential.
Manuela Get out!
Serafin [leaves to go out window] Good-bye.
Manuela No, not that way! You'll kill yourself.
Serafin You do care. You do care!
Manuela No, I don't! No, I don't!
Serafin Manuela, you love me! You love me!