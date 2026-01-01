Manuela I wish I had now. Now, will you get out of here?

Serafin You won't come with me?

Manuela No.

Serafin Very well then.

[He goes through the window, turns to Manuela]

Serafin You know, it isn't essential for you to love me to be in the troupe. It helps, but it isn't essential.

Manuela Get out!

Serafin [leaves to go out window] Good-bye.

Manuela No, not that way! You'll kill yourself.

Serafin You do care. You do care!

Manuela No, I don't! No, I don't!