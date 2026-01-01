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Poster of The Pirate
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Pirate
6.9

The Pirate

, 1948
The Pirate
USA / Adventure, Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Pirate
6.9

Synopsis

A girl is engaged to the local richman, but meanwhile she has dreams about the legendary pirate Macoco. A traveling singer falls in love with her and to impress her he poses as the pirate.

Cast

Gene Kelly
Serafin
Judy Garland
Judy Garland
Manuela
Walter Slezak
Don Pedro Vargas
Gladys Cooper
Aunt Inez
Reginald Owen
The Advocate
George Zucco
The Viceroy
Fayard Nicholas
Specialty Dancer
Harold Nicholas
Specialty Dancer
Lester Allen
Uncle Capucho
Lola Albright
Isabella
Director Vincente Minnelli
Writer Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Albert Hackett, Frances Goodrich, S.N. Behrman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1948
World premiere 11 June 1948
Release date
25 July 1949 France
11 June 1948 USA
Budget $3,700,000
Production Loew's
Also known as
The Pirate, El pirata, A kalóz, De piraat, Der Pirat, Il pirata, Kara Şeytan, Le pirate, O peiratis, O Pirata, O Pirata dos Meus Sonhos, Paula kaulassa, Pirat, Piratas, Piraten, Piratul, Sørøveren, Ο πειρατής, Пират, Пиратът, 踊る海賊（1948）

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Manuela I wish I had now. Now, will you get out of here?
Serafin You won't come with me?
Manuela No.
Serafin Very well then.
[He goes through the window, turns to Manuela]
Serafin You know, it isn't essential for you to love me to be in the troupe. It helps, but it isn't essential.
Manuela Get out!
Serafin [leaves to go out window] Good-bye.
Manuela No, not that way! You'll kill yourself.
Serafin You do care. You do care!
Manuela No, I don't! No, I don't!
Serafin Manuela, you love me! You love me!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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