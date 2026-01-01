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Poster of The White Fang
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The White Fang
7.3

The White Fang

, 1946
Belyy klyk
USSR / Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of The White Fang
7.3

Cast

Oleg Zhakov
Weedon Scott
Yelena Izmailova
Alisa, his wife
Lev Sverdlin
Matt
Nikolai Plotnikov
Osip Abdulov
Tim Keenan, the owner of the bulldog
Pavel Plotnikov
Handsome Smith, the bar owner
Ivan Bobrov
Ivan Bobrov
Gold prospector
Emmanuil Geller
Gold prospector
Viktor Latyshevskiy
Gold prospector
Pyotr Repnin
Gold prospector
Director Aleksandr Zguridi
Writer Jack London, Aleksandr Zguridi, Vsvevolod Popov
Composer Viktor Oranskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 6 June 1946
Release date
6 June 1946 Russia
20 November 1947 Austria 12
16 May 1947 Czechoslovakia
11 November 1946 USA
11 September 1946 USSR
Production Mosnauchfilm
Also known as
Belyy klyk, The White Fang, Beli očnjak, Beli volčjak, Bijeli očnjak, Ulvehunden, Wolfsblut, Белый клык, Biały Kieł, Bílý tesák, Colț alb, Farkasvér, Susikoira Valkohammas, Valgekihv, Varghunden, Varghunden Vitkäft, White Fang, Zanna Bianca, Croc-Blanc

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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