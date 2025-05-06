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Poster of The Russian Question
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Russian Question
6.7

The Russian Question

, 1947
Russkiy vopros
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Russian Question
6.7

Cast

Vsevolod Aksyonov
Smith
Yelena Kuzmina
Yelena Kuzmina
Jessie
Mikhail Astangov
MacFerson
Mikhail Nazvanov
Guld
Boris Tenin
Boris Tenin
Morfi
Mariya Barabanova
Meg
Arkadij Cynman
Preston
Boris Poslavsky
Hardy
Gennadi Yudin
Parker
Sergei Antimonov
Kessler
Director Mikhail Romm
Writer Konstantin Simonov, Mikhail Romm
Composer Aram Khachaturyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 8 March 1948
Release date
8 March 1948 Russia
8 March 1948 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Russkiy vopros, Rusko pitanje, Die russische Frage, Rusko vprašanje, Русский вопрос, A questão russa, Chestiunea rusă, Den ryska frågan, Det russiske spørsmål, Harry Smith odkrywa Amerykę, La questione russa, Mr. Smith etsii Amerikkaa, Orosz kérdés, Ruská otázka, The Russian Question

Film rating

6.7
Rate 21 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2394 In the Drama genre  1010 In films of USSR  216 In films of 1947  8
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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