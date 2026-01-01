Menu
There's One Born Every Minute

There's One Born Every Minute

There's One Born Every Minute
Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 26 June 1942
Release date
26 June 1942 USA
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
There's One Born Every Minute, Man or Mouse, O Rei das Vitaminas
Director
Harold Young
Cast
Hugh Herbert
Peggy Moran
Thom Browne
Guy Kibbee
Catherine Doucet
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
