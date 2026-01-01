Menu
There's One Born Every Minute
There's One Born Every Minute
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
USA
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
1942
World premiere
26 June 1942
Release date
26 June 1942
USA
Production
Universal Pictures
Also known as
There's One Born Every Minute, Man or Mouse, O Rei das Vitaminas
Director
Harold Young
Cast
Hugh Herbert
Peggy Moran
Thom Browne
Guy Kibbee
Catherine Doucet
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.7
Rate
11
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
[The Twine family ghosts want to help Lemuel win the election, but a ghostly matriarch objects]
Agatha
Since when have we become trouble-shooters for dimwit mortals?
