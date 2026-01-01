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Poster of Steamboat Round the Bend
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Steamboat Round the Bend
7.0

Steamboat Round the Bend

, 1935
Steamboat Round the Bend
USA / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Steamboat Round the Bend
7.0

Cast

Will Rogers Jr.
Doctor John Pearly
Anne Shirley
Fleety Belle
Berton Churchill
New Moses
Eugene Pallette
Sheriff Rufe Jeffers
Irvin S. Cobb
Captain Eli
John McGuire
Duke
Francis Ford
Efe
Roger Imhof
Pappy
Raymond Hatton
Matt Abel
Hobart Bosworth
Chaplain
Director John Ford
Writer Dudley Nichols, Lamar Trotti, Ben Lucien Burman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 6 September 1935
Release date
6 September 1935 Russia 16+
6 September 1935 USA
Production Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
Steamboat Round the Bend, Nas Águas do Rio, Barco a la deriva, Il battello pazzo, Jokilaiva, Mit Volldampf voraus, Parobrod na reci, Steamboat 'Round the Bend, Steamboat Bill, Пароход, плывущий по течению, 周遊する蒸気船

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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