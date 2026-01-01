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Steamboat Round the Bend
7.0
Steamboat Round the Bend
, 1935
Steamboat Round the Bend
USA / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.0
Cast
Will Rogers Jr.
Doctor John Pearly
Anne Shirley
Fleety Belle
Berton Churchill
New Moses
Eugene Pallette
Sheriff Rufe Jeffers
Irvin S. Cobb
Captain Eli
John McGuire
Duke
Francis Ford
Efe
Roger Imhof
Pappy
Raymond Hatton
Matt Abel
Hobart Bosworth
Chaplain
Director
John Ford
Writer
Dudley Nichols
,
Lamar Trotti
,
Ben Lucien Burman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1935
World premiere
6 September 1935
Release date
6 September 1935
Russia
16+
6 September 1935
USA
Production
Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
Steamboat Round the Bend, Nas Águas do Rio, Barco a la deriva, Il battello pazzo, Jokilaiva, Mit Volldampf voraus, Parobrod na reci, Steamboat 'Round the Bend, Steamboat Bill, Пароход, плывущий по течению, 周遊する蒸気船
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Captain Eli
Hot ziggety! We got him beat four ways to Sunday now! Glory be!
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