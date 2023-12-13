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Poster of The Young Lady and the Hooligan
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Young Lady and the Hooligan
7.1

The Young Lady and the Hooligan

, 1918
Baryshnya i khuligan
USSR / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of The Young Lady and the Hooligan
7.1

Synopsis

A young woman arrives in her school where she must teach for the first time. Her task consists in teaching a class of adults to read and write. All her students are male, ranging from boys to old men, and they are rather rowdy and difficult. All the more as a young hooligan dares write her on a test paper that he loves her. Feeling harassed by the young man, she is defended by other students. But she more or less feels the young bad boy's love is true and when this one is lying on his dying bed, after being stabbed by the other students, she solaces him by kissing him tenderly.

Cast

Aleksandra Rebikova
The Teacher
Fyodor Dunayev
The Principal
Vladimir Mayakovsky
The Houligan
Director Yevgeni Slavinsky, Vladimir Mayakovsky
Writer Edmondo De Amicis, Vladimir Mayakovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 35 minutes
Production year 1918
World premiere 1 May 1918
Release date
1 May 1918 USSR
Production Neptun-Film
Also known as
Baryshnya i khuligan, The Young Lady and the Hooligan, A kisasszony és a huligán, Das Fräulein und der Rowdy, L'institutrice et le voyou, La demoiselle et le voyou, Барышня и хулиган, Учительница рабочих

Film rating

7.1
Rate 22 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1778 In the Drama genre  791 In the Short genre  32 In films of USSR  196 In films of 1918  3
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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