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The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
, 1913
The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
USA / Western, Short, Action / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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6.5
Synopsis
The fact that an Indian tribe is eating puppies starts an action packed battle in a western town.
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Cast
Mae Marsh
Sally Cameron - the First Waif
Leslie Loveridge
The Second Waif
Alfred Paget
The Waifs' Uncle
Robert Harron
The Young Father
Lillian Gish
Melissa Harlow
Charles Hill Mailes
The Ranch Owner
William A. Carroll
The Mexican
Frank Opperman
The Indian Chief
Henry B. Walthall
The Indian Chief's Son
Joseph McDermott
The Waifs' Guardian
Director
D. W. Griffith
Writer
D. W. Griffith
,
Henry Albert Phillips
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
29 minutes
Production year
1913
World premiere
1 December 1913
Release date
1 December 1913
USA
Production
Biograph Company
Also known as
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch, Die Waisen der Ansiedlung, A Batalha de Elderbusch Gulch, Csata Elderbush Gulchnál, La batalla de Elderbush Gulch, Битва при Элдербушском ущелье
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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