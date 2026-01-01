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Poster of The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
6.5

The Battle of Elderbush Gulch

, 1913
The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
USA / Western, Short, Action / 18+
Poster of The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
6.5

Synopsis

The fact that an Indian tribe is eating puppies starts an action packed battle in a western town.

Cast

Mae Marsh
Sally Cameron - the First Waif
Leslie Loveridge
The Second Waif
Alfred Paget
The Waifs' Uncle
Robert Harron
The Young Father
Lillian Gish
Melissa Harlow
Charles Hill Mailes
The Ranch Owner
William A. Carroll
The Mexican
Frank Opperman
The Indian Chief
Henry B. Walthall
The Indian Chief's Son
Joseph McDermott
The Waifs' Guardian
Director D. W. Griffith
Writer D. W. Griffith, Henry Albert Phillips
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 29 minutes
Production year 1913
World premiere 1 December 1913
Release date
1 December 1913 USA
Production Biograph Company
Also known as
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch, Die Waisen der Ansiedlung, A Batalha de Elderbusch Gulch, Csata Elderbush Gulchnál, La batalla de Elderbush Gulch, Битва при Элдербушском ущелье

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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