While on her way by stagecoach to visit relatives out west, Flower Belle Lee is held up by a masked bandit who also takes the coach's shipment of gold. When he abducts Flower Belle and they arrive in town, Flower Belle is suspected of being in collusion with the bandit.
My Little Chickadee, Curvas y balas, Kis kakasom, Mein kleiner Gockel, Mi pequeño gorrión, Minha Dengosa, Mon petit poussin chéri, Riquezas da sua Avó, The Lady and the Bandit, Veijari Villissä lännessä, West i västern, Моя цыпочка