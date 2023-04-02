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Poster of My Little Chickadee
6.8
Kinoafisha Films My Little Chickadee
6.8

My Little Chickadee

, 1940
My Little Chickadee
USA / Comedy, Western / 18+
Poster of My Little Chickadee
6.8

Synopsis

While on her way by stagecoach to visit relatives out west, Flower Belle Lee is held up by a masked bandit who also takes the coach's shipment of gold. When he abducts Flower Belle and they arrive in town, Flower Belle is suspected of being in collusion with the bandit.

Cast

Mae West
Flower Belle Lee
W.C. Fields
Cuthbert J. Twillie
Joseph Calleia
Jeff Badger
Dick Foran
Wayne Carter
Ruth Donnelly
Aunt Lou
Margaret Hamilton
Mrs. Gideon
Donald Meek
Donald Meek
Amos Budge
Fuzzy Knight
Cousin Zeb
Willard Robertson
Uncle John
George Moran
Milton
Director Edward F. Cline
Writer Mae West, W.C. Fields
Composer Frank Skinner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1940
World premiere 9 February 1940
Release date
9 February 1940 USA NR
Budget $625,000
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
My Little Chickadee, Curvas y balas, Kis kakasom, Mein kleiner Gockel, Mi pequeño gorrión, Minha Dengosa, Mon petit poussin chéri, Riquezas da sua Avó, The Lady and the Bandit, Veijari Villissä lännessä, West i västern, Моя цыпочка

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 2 April 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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