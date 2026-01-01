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Poster of The Miracle of the Bells
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Miracle of the Bells
6.6

The Miracle of the Bells

, 1948
The Miracle of the Bells
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Miracle of the Bells
6.6

Cast

Fred MacMurray
Fred MacMurray
Bill Dunnigan
Alida Valli
Olga
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Father Paul
Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb
Marcus Harris
Harold Vermilyea
Orloff
Charles Meredith
Father Spinsky
James Nolan
Tod Jones
Veronica Pataky
Anna Klovna
Philip Ahn
Ming Gow
Frank Ferguson
Dolan
Director Irving Pichel
Writer Ben Hecht, Russell Janney, Quentin Reynolds
Composer Leigh Harline
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1948
World premiere 16 March 1948
Release date
27 March 1948 USA
Production Jesse L. Lasky Productions
Also known as
The Miracle of the Bells, El milagro de las campanas, O Milagre dos Sinos, Russell Janney's The Miracle of the Bells, Die Glocken von Coaltown, Hamenos angelos, Het wonder der klokken, Il miracolo delle campane, Kellojen ihme, Klokkerne ringer for dig, Le miracle des cloches, Miracolul clopotelor, Mirakelklockorna, Mirakelklokkene, Чудо колокола, 奇蹟の鐘

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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