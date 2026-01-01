The Miracle of the Bells, El milagro de las campanas, O Milagre dos Sinos, Russell Janney's The Miracle of the Bells, Die Glocken von Coaltown, Hamenos angelos, Het wonder der klokken, Il miracolo delle campane, Kellojen ihme, Klokkerne ringer for dig, Le miracle des cloches, Miracolul clopotelor, Mirakelklockorna, Mirakelklokkene, Чудо колокола, 奇蹟の鐘
Film rating
6.6
Rate12 votes
6.6IMDb
Quotes
OlgaBill, how can I ever repay you?
Bill DunniganBy knocking 'em dead!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.