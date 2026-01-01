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Poster of Dawn of Paris
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Dawn of Paris
6.3

Dawn of Paris

, 1937
Zori Parizha
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dawn of Paris
6.3

Synopsis

"Paris Commune," 1870-1871. Poor working class in Paris rises up against their oppressors as France is defeated by Germany in the 1870-71 Franco-Prussian war.

Cast

Yelena Maksimova
Catherine Millard
Andrei Abrikosov
Andrei Abrikosov
Etienne Millard
Viktor Stanitsyn
Battalion commander Shtaiper
Dmitri Dorlyak
Eugene Gorrot
Nikolai Plotnikov
General Dombrovsky
Anatoliy Goryunov
Richet the artist
Vladimir Belokurov
Prosecutor Rigot
Vera Maretskaya
Mother Pinchot
Nikolay Aslanov
Thiers
Naum Rogozhin
Vesse the elder - Bourgeois
Director Grigori Roshal
Writer Grigori Roshal, Georgiy Shakhovskoy
Composer Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 20 December 1936
Release date
16 March 1937 Russia
1 June 1937 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zori Parizha, Aurora de París, Dawn of Paris, Les Aubes de Paris, Morgenrøde over Paris, Storm över Paris, The Paris Commune, Зори Парижа

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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