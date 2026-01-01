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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Dawn of Paris
6.3
Dawn of Paris
, 1937
Zori Parizha
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
"Paris Commune," 1870-1871. Poor working class in Paris rises up against their oppressors as France is defeated by Germany in the 1870-71 Franco-Prussian war.
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Cast
Yelena Maksimova
Catherine Millard
Andrei Abrikosov
Etienne Millard
Viktor Stanitsyn
Battalion commander Shtaiper
Dmitri Dorlyak
Eugene Gorrot
Nikolai Plotnikov
General Dombrovsky
Anatoliy Goryunov
Richet the artist
Vladimir Belokurov
Prosecutor Rigot
Vera Maretskaya
Mother Pinchot
Nikolay Aslanov
Thiers
Naum Rogozhin
Vesse the elder - Bourgeois
Director
Grigori Roshal
Writer
Grigori Roshal
,
Georgiy Shakhovskoy
Composer
Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
1937
World premiere
20 December 1936
Release date
16 March 1937
Russia
1 June 1937
USA
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Zori Parizha, Aurora de París, Dawn of Paris, Les Aubes de Paris, Morgenrøde over Paris, Storm över Paris, The Paris Commune, Зори Парижа
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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