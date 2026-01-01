Menu
6.4
6.4
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Father Was a Fullback
Father Was a Fullback
Father Was a Fullback
18+
Comedy
Sport
Synopsis
Football coach George Cooper has as many problems managing his football team as he has at home dealing with his daughters, Ellen and Connie.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1949
World premiere
30 September 1949
Release date
30 September 1949
USA
Production
Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Father Was a Fullback, Las locuras de papá, Papá fue un defensa, Papai Era um Craque, Papai Foi um Craque, Tata a fost jucător de fotbal american
Director
John M. Stahl
Cast
Fred MacMurray
Maureen O'Hara
Betty Lynn
Rudy Vallée
Natalie Wood
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Father Was a Fullback
5.4
The Rose Bowl Story
(1952)
6.6
No Sad Songs for Me
(1950)
5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
(1948)
7.3
Tomorrow Is Forever
(1946)
6.1
For Love or Money
(1963)
6.5
Boeing, Boeing
(1965)
6.5
As Young as You Feel
(1951)
6.1
Letter of Introduction
(1937)
6.2
A Hole in the Head
(1959)
5.8
Champagne Waltz
(1937)
6.4
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Mr. Jessup
The only trouble with the play is that it takes seven passes. They're only little passes, but there's seven of them.
