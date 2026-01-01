Menu
6.4
Father Was a Fullback

Synopsis

Football coach George Cooper has as many problems managing his football team as he has at home dealing with his daughters, Ellen and Connie.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1949
World premiere 30 September 1949
Release date
30 September 1949 USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Father Was a Fullback, Las locuras de papá, Papá fue un defensa, Papai Era um Craque, Papai Foi um Craque, Tata a fost jucător de fotbal american
Director
John M. Stahl
Cast
Betty Lynn
Rudy Vallée
Similar films for Father Was a Fullback
The Rose Bowl Story 5.4
The Rose Bowl Story (1952)
No Sad Songs for Me 6.6
No Sad Songs for Me (1950)
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! 5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! (1948)
Tomorrow Is Forever 7.3
Tomorrow Is Forever (1946)
For Love or Money 6.1
For Love or Money (1963)
Boeing, Boeing 6.5
Boeing, Boeing (1965)
As Young as You Feel 6.5
As Young as You Feel (1951)
Letter of Introduction 6.1
Letter of Introduction (1937)
A Hole in the Head 6.2
A Hole in the Head (1959)
Champagne Waltz (1937)

Film rating

13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
