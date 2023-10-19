When we need a laugh, we go to the circus, but Maïss and Béby got to a café terrace. "The circus in the street is just as funny," they think, "and it gives us ideas."

Narrator When we need a laugh, we go to the circus, but Maïss and Béby got to a café terrace. "The circus in the street is just as funny," they think, "and it gives us ideas."

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.