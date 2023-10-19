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Poster of 24 Hours in the Life of a Clown
6.2
Kinoafisha Films 24 Hours in the Life of a Clown
6.2

24 Hours in the Life of a Clown

, 1946
24 heures de la vie d'un clown
France / Documentary, Short / 18+
Poster of 24 Hours in the Life of a Clown
6.2

Synopsis

The movie follows the clock round as music hall clown Beby takes off his make up, goes home for a meal, looks at photos and goes to bed to rise, spend a day in the village and perform with his new partner.

Cast

Jean-Pierre Melville
Jean-Pierre Melville
Narrator
Louis Maïss
Clown
Beby
Clown
Director Jean-Pierre Melville
Writer Jean-Pierre Melville
Composer Henri Cassel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 1 January 1946
Release date
1 January 1946 France
Also known as
24 heures de la vie d'un clown, 24 Hours in the Life of a Clown, 24 godziny z życia klowna, 24 Horas na Vida de um Palhaço, 24 Stunden im Leben eines Clowns, 24 години із життя клоуна, 24 часа из жизни клоуна, A Day in the Life of a Clown, Veinticuatro horas en la vida de un payaso, Ventiquattro ore della vita di un clown

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 19 October 2023

Quotes

Narrator When we need a laugh, we go to the circus, but Maïss and Béby got to a café terrace. "The circus in the street is just as funny," they think, "and it gives us ideas."
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