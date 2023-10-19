The movie follows the clock round as music hall clown Beby takes off his make up, goes home for a meal, looks at photos and goes to bed to rise, spend a day in the village and perform with his new partner.
24 heures de la vie d'un clown, 24 Hours in the Life of a Clown, 24 godziny z życia klowna, 24 Horas na Vida de um Palhaço, 24 Stunden im Leben eines Clowns, 24 години із життя клоуна, 24 часа из жизни клоуна, A Day in the Life of a Clown, Veinticuatro horas en la vida de un payaso, Ventiquattro ore della vita di un clown
Film rating
6.2
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 19 October 2023
Quotes
NarratorWhen we need a laugh, we go to the circus, but Maïss and Béby got to a café terrace. "The circus in the street is just as funny," they think, "and it gives us ideas."
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.