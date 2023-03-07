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Poster of The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
7.6

The Lives of a Bengal Lancer

, 1935
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
USA / Adventure, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
7.6

Synopsis

In the Northwest Frontier of India, the 41st Bengal Lancers leaded by the harsh Colonel Tom Stone are having trouble with the rebellious leader Mohammed Khan. After two casualties, the experienced but insubordinate Lieutenant Alan McGregor receives as replacement, the arrogant Lieutenant Forsythe and the immature son of Colonel Stone, Lieutenant Donald Stone. With the intention to prove that he will not have any privilege in the troop, the reception of Colonel Stone to his son is absolutely cold, but he becomes the protégé of McGregor. When Lieutenant Stone is kidnapped by Mohammed Khan, McGregor and Forsythe disobey the direct order of their commander, disguise as Indian peddlers and go to Khan's fortress to attempt to rescue their friend

Cast

Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Lt. Alan McGregor
Franchot Tone
Lt. John Forsythe
Richard Cromwell
Lt. Donald Stone
Guy Standing
Col. Stone
C. Aubrey Smith
Maj. Hamilton
Kathleen Burke
Tania Volkanskaya
Douglass Dumbrille
Mohammed Khan
Monte Blue
Hamzulla Khan
Colin Tapley
Lt. Barrett
Akim Tamiroff
Emir
Director Henry Hathaway
Writer John L. Balderston, Waldemar Young, Achmed Abdullah, Grover Jones
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 11 January 1935
Release date
11 January 1935 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $3,270,000
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer, Bengali, Englands sønner, Lanceiros da Índia, Tres lanceros de Bengala, A hindu lándzsás, Bengaalsche lanciers, Bengal avcı taburu, Bengalens hjältar, Bengalin sankarit, Bengalski kopljanici, Die drie bengaalse lanciers, En bengalisk lansiär, I lancieri del Bengala, Les 3 lanciers du Bengale, Les Trois Lanciers du Bengale, More Lives of a Bengal Lancer, Oi loghoforoi tis Vengalis, Tres lanceros bengalíes, Vieţile unui lănicer Bengalez, Жизнь Бенгальского улана, ベンガルの槍騎兵, 리브 오브 어 벵골 랜서

Film rating

7.6
Rate 22 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  831 In the Adventure genre  205 In the Drama genre  383 In the War genre  40 In films of USA  534 In films of 1935  5
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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