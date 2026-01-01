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Poster of The Devil's Wheel
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Devil's Wheel
6.8

The Devil's Wheel

, 1926
Chyortovo koleso
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Devil's Wheel
6.8

Cast

Nikolaï Foregger
Emil Gal
Vaudeville Performer Koko
Emil Gal
Vaudeville Performer Koko
Andrei Kostrichkin
Street punk
Lyudmila Semyonova
Valya
Pyotr Sobolevsky
Vanya Shorin
Pyotr Sobolevsky
Vanya Shorin
Yanina Zhejmo
Yanina Zhejmo
Sergey Gerasimov
Sergey Gerasimov
Magician 'Question Man'
Antonio Tserep
Tavern Owner
Nikolai Gorodnichev
House manager
Director Grigori Kozintsev, Leonid Trauberg
Writer Veniamin Kaverin, Adrian Piotrovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 15 March 1926
Release date
15 March 1926 Russia 0+
Production Leningradkino
Also known as
Chyortovo koleso, Czarcie kolo, Djavolji točak, Djävulshjulet, Şeytan'ın Tekerleği, The Devil's Wheel, Чёртово колесo, Чертово Колесо, Чортово колесо

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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