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Poster of Mastera stseny
Kinoafisha Films Mastera stseny

Mastera stseny

, 1949
Mastera stseny
USSR / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Mastera stseny

Cast

Ivan Moskvin
Czar Fyodor (segment "Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich")
Klavdiya Yelanskaya
Czarina Irina (segment "Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich")
Mikhail Bolduman
Boris Godunov (segment "Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich")
V.A. Orlov
Prince Shuisky (segment "Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich")
Olga Knipper-Chekhova
Ranevskaya (segment "The Cherry Orchard")
Angelina Stepanova
Angelina Stepanova
Anya, her daughter (segment "The Cherry Orchard")
Vasily Kachalov
Gayev (segment "The Cherry Orchard")
Boris Dobronravov
Lopakhin, the merchant (segment "The Cherry Orchard")
N.V. Popova
Nastya (segment "The Lower Depths")
Aleksandr Cheban
The Tatar (segment "Lower Depths, The")
Director Vladimir Yurenev
Writer Anton Chekhov, Maxim Gorky, Aleksei Tolstoy, Sergey Vladimirskiy
Composer Boris Asafyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1949
Production Moscow Art Theater, Popular Science Film Studios
Also known as
Mastera stseny, Majstori scene, Stars of the Moscow Art Theater, Sztuka aktora, Venäläisen näyttämön mestareita

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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