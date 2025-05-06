Mastera stseny, 1949
USSR / Documentary / 18+
Cast
Ivan Moskvin
Czar Fyodor (segment "Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich")
Klavdiya Yelanskaya
Czarina Irina (segment "Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich")
V.A. Orlov
Prince Shuisky (segment "Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich")
Olga Knipper-Chekhova
Ranevskaya (segment "The Cherry Orchard")
Boris Dobronravov
Lopakhin, the merchant (segment "The Cherry Orchard")
N.V. Popova
Nastya (segment "The Lower Depths")
Aleksandr Cheban
The Tatar (segment "Lower Depths, The")
Director Vladimir Yurenev
Writer Anton Chekhov, Maxim Gorky, Aleksei Tolstoy, Sergey Vladimirskiy
Composer Boris Asafyev
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1949
Production Moscow Art Theater, Popular Science Film Studios
Also known as
Mastera stseny, Majstori scene, Stars of the Moscow Art Theater, Sztuka aktora, Venäläisen näyttämön mestareita
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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