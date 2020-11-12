7.6Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist, 1948
Great Britain / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
Cast
Robert Newton
Bill Sykes
Alec Guinness
Fagin
Anthony Newley
Artful Dodger
Josephine Stuart
Oliver's Mother
Kathleen Harrison
Mrs Sowerberry
Director David Lean
Writer Charles Dickens, David Lean, Stanley Haynes
Composer Arnold Bax
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1948
Online premiere 27 January 2004
World premiere 28 June 1948
Release date
|28 September 1951
|Austria
|12
|15 October 1948
|France
|1 February 1949
|Germany
|28 June 1948
|Great Britain
|13 October 1948
|Italy
|28 July 1953
|Japan
|29 July 1951
|USA
|31 January 1961
|USSR
Production Cineguild
Also known as
Oliver Twist, As Aventuras de Oliver Twist, Bagnes d'enfants, Izdırap Çocuğu, Le avventure di Oliver Twist, Oliver, Twist Olivér, Όλιβερ Τουίστ, Оливер Твист, Оливър Туист, Олівер Твіст, オリヴァ・ツイスト（1948）, 苦海孤雏, 고아 올리버, 올리버 트위스트
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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