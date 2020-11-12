Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Oliver Twist
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Oliver Twist
7.6

Oliver Twist

, 1948
Oliver Twist
Great Britain / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Oliver Twist
7.6

Cast

Robert Newton
Bill Sykes
Alec Guinness
Fagin
Kay Walsh
Nancy
Francis L. Sullivan
Mr. Bumble
Henry Stephenson
Mr. Brownlow
Mary Clare
Mrs. Corney
Anthony Newley
Artful Dodger
Josephine Stuart
Oliver's Mother
Ralph Truman
Monks
Kathleen Harrison
Mrs Sowerberry
Director David Lean
Writer Charles Dickens, David Lean, Stanley Haynes
Composer Arnold Bax
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1948
Online premiere 27 January 2004
World premiere 28 June 1948
Release date
28 September 1951 Austria 12
15 October 1948 France
1 February 1949 Germany
28 June 1948 Great Britain
13 October 1948 Italy
28 July 1953 Japan
29 July 1951 USA
31 January 1961 USSR
Production Cineguild
Also known as
Oliver Twist, As Aventuras de Oliver Twist, Bagnes d'enfants, Izdırap Çocuğu, Le avventure di Oliver Twist, Oliver, Twist Olivér, Όλιβερ Τουίστ, Оливер Твист, Оливър Туист, Олівер Твіст, オリヴァ・ツイスト（1948）, 苦海孤雏, 고아 올리버, 올리버 트위스트

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Oliver Twist

Little Dorrit
Little Dorrit Drama, Romantic
1988, Great Britain
7.2
Great Expectations
Great Expectations Drama
1946, Great Britain
8.0
Brief Encounter
Brief Encounter Romantic, Drama
1945, Great Britain
8.0
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist Family, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain / Czechia
6.9
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist Drama
1982, USA / Great Britain
6.8
Ryan's Daughter
Ryan's Daughter Drama, Romantic
1970, Ireland / Great Britain
7.4
Summertime
Summertime Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1955, USA / Great Britain
7.1
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Bridge on the River Kwai Drama, Adventure, War
1957, Great Britain / USA
8.1
Treasure Island
Treasure Island Adventure, Family
1950, Great Britain / USA
6.9
Brother Sun, Sister Moon
Brother Sun, Sister Moon Drama
1972, Italy / Great Britain
7.4
The Comedians
The Comedians Drama
1967, USA / France
6.4
Lawrence of Arabia
Lawrence of Arabia Drama, War
1962, Great Britain
8.4
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more