Poster of The Edge of the World
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Edge of the World

The Edge of the World

The Edge of the World 18+
Synopsis

A way of life is dying on a Shetland island fishing port, but some of the inhabitants resist evacuating to the mainland.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 10 September 1937
Release date
10 September 1937 Great Britain U
9 September 1938 USA NR
Budget 20,000 GBP
Production Joe Rock Productions
Also known as
The Edge of the World, A l'angle du monde, À l'angle du monde, Ai confini del mondo, Een uithoek van de wereld, El borde del mundo, I havets famn, Ivica Sveta, Na krańcu świata, Na rubu svijeta, Край света, 世界边缘, 天涯海角
Director
Michael Powell
Cast
John Laurie
Belle Chrystall
Eric Berry
Kitty Kirwan
Finlay Currie
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Quotes
The Gray Family: Andrew, His Son Do you think I don't care about Robbie? Do you think I'd forget that he was your twin brother and my best friend?
