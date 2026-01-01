A way of life is dying on a Shetland island fishing port, but some of the inhabitants resist evacuating to the mainland.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 15 minutes
Production year1937
World premiere10 September 1937
Release date
10 September 1937
Great Britain
U
9 September 1938
USA
NR
Budget20,000 GBP
ProductionJoe Rock Productions
Also known as
The Edge of the World, A l'angle du monde, À l'angle du monde, Ai confini del mondo, Een uithoek van de wereld, El borde del mundo, I havets famn, Ivica Sveta, Na krańcu świata, Na rubu svijeta, Край света, 世界边缘, 天涯海角