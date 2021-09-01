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Poster of That Certain Woman
6.5
Kinoafisha Films That Certain Woman
6.5

That Certain Woman

, 1937
That Certain Woman
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of That Certain Woman
6.5

Synopsis

Mary Donnell, a young legal secretary with a past, elopes with a client's son, but his father has the marriage annulled without knowing she's pregnant.

Cast

Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Mary Donnell
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Jack Merrick
Anita Louise
Flip
Ian Hunter
Lloyd Rogers
Donald Crisp
Merrick, Sr.
Hugh O'Connell
Virgil Whitaker
Katharine Alexander
Mrs. Rogers
Mary Philips
Amy
Minor Watson
Tilden
Sidney Toler
Detective Neely
Director Edmund Goulding
Writer Edmund Goulding
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 30 August 1937
Release date
4 April 1938 Great Britain
18 September 1937 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
That Certain Woman, Aquella mujer, Cinzas do Passado, Een zekere vrouw, Hendes Fortid, Mia gynaika me parelthon, Muuan Mrs. Haines, Piętno przeszłości, Une certaine femme, Vivo per il mio amore, Та самая женщина, 或る女（1937）

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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