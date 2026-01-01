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Poster of Moscow Skies
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Moscow Skies
6.5

Moscow Skies

, 1944
Nebo Moskvy
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Moscow Skies
6.5

Cast

Pyotr Aleynikov
Lt. Ilya Streltsov
Nikolay Bogolyubov
Lt. Col. Balashev
Ivan Kuznetsov
1st Lt. Cherbina
Pyotr Sobolevsky
Capt. Goncharov
Nina Mazaeva
Zoya Vladimirovna - Medical nurse
Evgeniy Nemchenko
Solovyev - Senior Lieutenant
Aleksandra Salnikova
Ilya's mother - Masha
Elizaveta Shumskaya
Natasha - Ilya's sister
Fyodor Fedotov
Rakitin
Anatoliy Alekseev
Pilot
Director Yuli Raizman
Writer Mikhail Bleiman, Manuel Bolshintsov, Giorgi Mdivani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 1 June 1944
Release date
1 June 1944 Russia 12+
1 June 1944 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Nebo Moskvy, Céu de Moscovo, Moscow Skies, Moskovan taivas, Moszkva kék ege, Niebo Moskwy, Небо Москвы

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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