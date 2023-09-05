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Poster of Lifeboat
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Lifeboat
7.6

Lifeboat

, 1944
Lifeboat
USA / Thriller, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Lifeboat
7.6

Synopsis

Several survivors of a torpedoed ship find themselves in the same boat with one of the men who sunk it.

Cast

Tallulah Bankhead
Connie Porter
John Hodiak
John Kovac
Hume Cronyn
Stanley Garrett
Mary Anderson
Alice MacKenzie
Henry Hull
Charles J. Rittenhouse
Walter Slezak
Willi
William Bendix
Gus Smith
Heather Angel
Mrs. Higley
Canada Lee
Joe Spencer
William Yetter Jr.
Young German Sailor
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer Ben Hecht, John Steinbeck, Jo Swerling
Composer Hugo Friedhofer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 11 January 1944
Release date
13 November 1944 Brazil 12
3 September 1949 Denmark
18 March 1945 Finland K-16
1 June 1956 France
2 August 1974 Germany
17 March 1944 Great Britain PG
1 December 1944 Greece
1 April 1948 Italy
1 September 1944 Sweden 15
28 January 1944 USA
Budget $1,590,000
Worldwide Gross $99
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Lifeboat, Náufragos, Alfred Hitchcock's Production of Lifeboat, Das Rettungsboot, Um Barco e Nove Destinos, 8 a la deriva, Ballast der wanhoop, Barca de salvare, Čamac za spašavanje, Canot de sauvetage, De schipbreukelingen, Ghayegh-e nejat, I prigionieri dell'oceano, Les naufragés, Livbåt, Livbåten, Łódź ratunkowa, Mentőcsónak, Navagoi, Pelastusvene, Redningsbåden, Rešilni čoln, Ston iskio tou thanatou, Tahlisiye sandalı - Yaşamak istiyoruz, Tratwa ratunkowa, Xuồng Cứu Sinh, Záchranný člun, Στον ίσκιο του θανάτου, Рятувальний човен, Спасательная шлюпка, Спасителната лодка, Чамац за спасавање, 救命艇, 救生艇, Tahlisiye sandali - Yasamak istiyoruz, Lifeboat, les naufragés

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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