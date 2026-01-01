Similar films for Cossacks of the Kuban
Tractor Drivers Comedy, Musical
1939, USSR
6.0
Little Vera Drama
1988, USSR
7.0
Formula of Love Romantic, Comedy
1984, USSR
8.0
Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears Romantic, Comedy
1979, USSR
8.0
Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future Comedy, Sci-Fi
1973, USSR
8.0
The Elusive Avengers Action, Family, Adventure
1966, USSR
7.0
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style Comedy
1966, USSR
8.0
Queen of the Gas Station Comedy
1962, USSR
7.0
Carnival Night Musical, Comedy
1956, USSR
7.0
The Return of Vasili Bortnikov Drama
1953, USSR
6.0
The Fall of Berlin War, Drama
1949, USSR
6.0
Chapaev History, War, Drama
1934, USSR
7.0