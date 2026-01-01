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Poster of Cossacks of the Kuban
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Cossacks of the Kuban
6.7

Cossacks of the Kuban

, 1949
Kubanskie kazaki
USSR / Musical, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Cossacks of the Kuban
6.7

Cast

Marina Ladynina
Marina Ladynina
Galina Ermolayevna Peresvetova
Sergei Lukyanov
Sergei Lukyanov
Cossack Gordei Gordeyich Voron
Vladimir Volodin
Anton Petrovich Mudretsov
Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja
Denis Stepanovich Noren
Sergei Blinnikov
Sergei Blinnikov
Klara Luchko
Klara Luchko
Yekaterina Savinova
Yekaterina Savinova
Lubochka
Vladlen Davydov
Vladlen Davydov
Nikolai
Andrey Petrov
Vasya Tuzov
Yury Lyubimov
Yury Lyubimov
Boris Andreyev
Boris Andreyev
Vladimir Dorofeyev
Old Kuzma
Director Ivan Pyryev
Writer Nikolay Pogodin
Composer Isaak Dunaevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1949
World premiere 6 June 1949
Release date
6 June 1949 Russia
1 September 1950 Czechoslovakia
26 February 1950 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Kubanskie kazaki, Cossacks of the Kuban, Cossacos de Kubam, I cosacchi del Kuban, Kuban Cossacks, Kubanės kazokai, Kubanin kasakat, Kubankosackerna, Kubankosaken, Kubankosakkene, Kubanski Kozaci, Les cosaques du Kouban, Vidám vásár, Wesoły jarmark, Кубанские казаки, クバンのコサック, Os Cossacos de Kuban

Film rating

6.7
Rate 21 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2393 In the Musical genre  84 In the Comedy genre  602 In films of USSR  215 In films of 1949  9
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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