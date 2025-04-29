7.3Menschen am Sonntag
Menschen am Sonntag, 1930
Germany / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Cast
Annie Schreyer
Self - Model
Valeska Gert
Self
Heinrich Gretler
Self
Moriz Seeler
Photo Subject at Beach
Director Curt Siodmak, Edgar G. Ulmer, Robert Siodmak, Fred Zinnemann
Writer Billy Wilder, Curt Siodmak
Composer Elena Kaets-Chernin, Otto Stenzeel
Film details
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1930
World premiere 4 February 1930
Release date
|4 February 1930
|Germany
Production Film Studio 1929, Filmstudio Berlin
Also known as
Menschen am Sonntag, People on Sunday, Люди в воскресенье, Emberek vasárnap, Gent en diumenge, Gente ao Domingo, Gente di domenica, Gente no Domingo, Ihmisiä sunnuntaina, Les hommes le dimanche, Ljudi u nedjelju, Ljudi u nedjelju, film bez glumaca., Los hombres del domingo, Ludzie w niedzielę, Människor en söndag, Menschen am Sonntag, ein Film ohne Schauspieler., People on Sunday, a Film Without Actors, Uomini di domenica, Vive dimanche!, Άνθρωποι την Κυριακή, Хората в неделя, 日曜の人々, People on Sunday: A Film Without Actors
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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