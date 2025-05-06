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Poster of The Prince and the Pauper
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Prince and the Pauper
6.4

The Prince and the Pauper

, 1942
Prints i nishchiy
USSR / Children's, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Prince and the Pauper
6.4

Cast

Mariya Barabanova
Prince Edward
Andrei Abrikosov
Andrei Abrikosov
Miles Hendon
Stepan Kayukov
Water carrier
Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
Yelena Kuzmina
Yelena Kuzmina
Witch
Georgiy Millyar
Georgiy Millyar
Yokel
Yuriy Tolubeev
Yuriy Tolubeev
Henry VIII of England
Sergey Troitsky
John Canty
Klavdiya Polovikova
Tom Canty's mother
Matvei Lyarov
Sir Berkeley
Sergey Komarov
Archbishop
Director Erast Garin, Khesya Lokshina
Writer Nikolay Erdman, Mark Twain
Composer Sergei Pototsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 3 December 1942
Release date
24 January 1943 Russia 6+
Production Kinostudiya Soyuzdetfilm, Stalinabadskaya Kinostudia
Also known as
Prints i nishchiy, Książę i żebrak, The Prince and the Pauper, Tom Canty, Tom Kenti, Принц и нищий, Том Кенти

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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