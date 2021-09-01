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Poster of Två människor
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Två människor
6.4

Två människor

, 1945
Två människor
Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of Två människor
6.4

Synopsis

Set entirely in one room, an innocent young man is accused of plagiarising the work of an old professor. Later, he will be blamed for the professors murder.

Cast

Georg Rydeberg
Arne Lundell
Wanda Rothgardt
Marianne Lundell
Stig Olin
Svenning
Gabriel Alw
Prof. Sander
Director Carl Theodor Dreyer
Writer W.O. Somin, Herbert Grevenius, Carl Theodor Dreyer
Composer Lars-Erik Larsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1945
World premiere 23 March 1945
Release date
23 March 1945 Sweden
Production Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Två människor, Deux êtres, Dois seres, Dos personas, Due esseri, Dwie siostry, Kaksi ihmistä, Two People, Два человека, 二人の人間, Hai Sinh Linh

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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