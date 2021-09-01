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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Två människor
6.4
Två människor
, 1945
Två människor
Sweden / Drama / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
6.4
Synopsis
Set entirely in one room, an innocent young man is accused of plagiarising the work of an old professor. Later, he will be blamed for the professors murder.
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Cast
Georg Rydeberg
Arne Lundell
Wanda Rothgardt
Marianne Lundell
Stig Olin
Svenning
Gabriel Alw
Prof. Sander
Director
Carl Theodor Dreyer
Writer
W.O. Somin
,
Herbert Grevenius
,
Carl Theodor Dreyer
Composer
Lars-Erik Larsson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
1945
World premiere
23 March 1945
Release date
23 March 1945
Sweden
Production
Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Två människor, Deux êtres, Dois seres, Dos personas, Due esseri, Dwie siostry, Kaksi ihmistä, Two People, Два человека, 二人の人間, Hai Sinh Linh
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
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