Cast
Mariya Blyumental-Tamarina
Dvoyra
Boris Zhukovsky
Korney's father
Georgi Gorbunov
Appearing
Cast and Crew
Writer
Iogann Zeltser, Grigoriy Kobets
Composer
Isaak Dunaevskiy
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1936
World premiere
25 September 1936
Release date
|7 October 1936
|USA
|
|
|25 September 1936
|USSR
|
|
Production
Belgoskino
Also known as
Iskateli schastya, A Greater Promise, Birobidjian, Boldogságkeresők, Seekers of Happiness, Искатели счастья, The Searchers of Happiness