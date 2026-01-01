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Poster of Seekers of Happiness
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Seekers of Happiness
6.5

Seekers of Happiness

, 1936
Iskateli schastya
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Seekers of Happiness
6.5

Cast

Venyamin Zuskin
Pinya
Aleksandr Karev
Natan
Mariya Blyumental-Tamarina
Dvoyra
Lyubov Shmidt
Roza
Lyudmila Tayts
Basya
Sergei Yarov
Korney
Boris Zhukovsky
Korney's father
Iona Biy-Brodskiy
Shloma
Emil Gal
Zionist
Georgi Gorbunov
Appearing
Director Vladimir Korsh-Sablin
Writer Iogann Zeltser, Grigoriy Kobets
Composer Isaak Dunaevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 25 September 1936
Release date
7 October 1936 USA
25 September 1936 USSR
Production Belgoskino
Also known as
Iskateli schastya, A Greater Promise, Birobidjian, Boldogságkeresők, Seekers of Happiness, Искатели счастья, The Searchers of Happiness

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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