Poster of Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny

Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny

Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny 18+
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny - trailer
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny  trailer
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1921
Online premiere 25 July 2022
World premiere 1 June 1921
Release date
13 October 2022 Russia 12+
1 June 1921 USSR
Worldwide Gross $16,622
Production Grinberg Bros
Also known as
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny, История гражданской войны, Histoire de la guerre civile, History of the Civil War, The History of the Civil War, Η ιστορία του εμφυλίου πολέμου
Director
Dziga Vertov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.2
Rate 22 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1555
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny - trailer
Istoriya grazhdanskoy voyny Trailer
