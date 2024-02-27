Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Innocent Susanne
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Innocent Susanne
6.9

The Innocent Susanne

, 1926
Die keusche Susanne
Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Innocent Susanne
6.9

Synopsis

Naughty Susanne leads an exciting double life between her hometown and Paris: in the provincial nest she is considered the ever virtuous and down to earth girl, while in the cosmopolitan city she always escapes to, she is the queen of the night, sophisticated and seductive. In Paris, she meets René and begins to recruit him, but she has a noble competitor: Jacqueline. A spirited love triangle begins, complicated by the interventions of uncomprehending moral preachers. Their befitting final finds the story in the Moulin Rouge.

Cast

Ruth Weyher
Susanne
Willy Fritsch
René Boislurette
Lilian Harvey
Jacqueline
Hans Junkermann
Baron Aubrais
Lydia Potechina
Baronin Aubrais
Sascha Bragowa
Charencys Frau Rose
Ernst Hofmann
Henry - Renés Freund
Werner Fuetterer
Hubert
Hans Wassmann
Dr. med. Pomarel
Albert Paulig
Wilhelm Bendow
Otto Wallburg
Charency
Director Richard Eichberg
Writer Hans Stürm, Maurice Desvallières, Antony Mars, Jean Gilbert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 11 November 1926
Release date
11 November 1926 Germany
Production Richard Eichberg-Film GmbH
Also known as
Die keusche Susanne, Den kyske Susanne, La chaste Suzanne, A Casta Susana, Ártatlan Zsuzsi, Casta Suzana, Choissisez Monsieur, De kuische Suzanna, I agni Souzana, Kakav otac, takav sin, Kyska Susanna, La casta Susana, The Girl in the Taxi, The Innocent Susanne, Η αγνή Σουζάνα, Η αγνή Σουζάννα

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 27 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more