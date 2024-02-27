Naughty Susanne leads an exciting double life between her hometown and Paris: in the provincial nest she is considered the ever virtuous and down to earth girl, while in the cosmopolitan city she always escapes to, she is the queen of the night, sophisticated and seductive. In Paris, she meets René and begins to recruit him, but she has a noble competitor: Jacqueline. A spirited love triangle begins, complicated by the interventions of uncomprehending moral preachers. Their befitting final finds the story in the Moulin Rouge.
Die keusche Susanne, Den kyske Susanne, La chaste Suzanne, A Casta Susana, Ártatlan Zsuzsi, Casta Suzana, Choissisez Monsieur, De kuische Suzanna, I agni Souzana, Kakav otac, takav sin, Kyska Susanna, La casta Susana, The Girl in the Taxi, The Innocent Susanne, Η αγνή Σουζάνα, Η αγνή Σουζάννα