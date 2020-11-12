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Detective Sam Grunion, narrator of the storyI am the same Sam Grunion who solved the international uranium-mining swindle. Scotland Yard was baffled; the FBI was baffled. They sent for me and the case was solved immediately: I confessed.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.