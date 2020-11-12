I am the same Sam Grunion who solved the international uranium-mining swindle. Scotland Yard was baffled; the FBI was baffled. They sent for me and the case was solved immediately: I confessed.

Detective Sam Grunion, narrator of the story

Detective Sam Grunion, narrator of the story I am the same Sam Grunion who solved the international uranium-mining swindle. Scotland Yard was baffled; the FBI was baffled. They sent for me and the case was solved immediately: I confessed.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.