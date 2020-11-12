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Poster of Love Happy
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Love Happy
5.8

Love Happy

, 1949
Love Happy
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Love Happy
5.8

Cast

Harpo Marx
Harpo
Chico Marx
Faustino the Great
Vera-Ellen
Maggie Phillips
Raymond Burr
Alphonse Zoto
Melville Cooper
Throckmorton
Ilona Massey
Madame Egelichi
Paul Valentine
Leon Belasco
Mr. Lyons
Bruce Gordon
Hannibal Zoto
Groucho Marx
Detective Sam Grunion - Narrator of the Story
Eddie Borden
Sayre Dearing
Director Leo McCarey, David Miller
Writer Frank Tashlin, Ben Hecht, Mac Benoff, Harpo Marx
Composer Ann Ronell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1949
World premiere 12 October 1949
Release date
12 October 1949 USA
Production Artists Alliance
Also known as
Love Happy, Sardinmysteriet, Locos de atar, Amor en conserva, Blonde Heaven, Blondes Up, Bratři Marxové: Love Happy, Bröderna Marx rensar stan, Diamonds in the Basement, Die Marx Brothers im Theater, Fericit din dragoste, Glücklich verliebt, Hearts and Diamonds, Helter Skelter, Kleptomaniacs, La chasse au trésor, La pêche au trésor, Liefdevreugde, Louco por Mulheres, Loucos de Amor, Op jacht naar de schat, Ravu Happî, Sardiinimysteerio, Šťastni v lásce, Szczęśliwa miłość, Trelloi erotevmenoi, Üç ahbap çavuşlar elmas peşinde, Una notte sui tetti, Счастливая любовь, Щастлива любов, ラヴ・ハッピー, Marx Brothers [1949] Love Happy, Щаслива любов

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Detective Sam Grunion, narrator of the story I am the same Sam Grunion who solved the international uranium-mining swindle. Scotland Yard was baffled; the FBI was baffled. They sent for me and the case was solved immediately: I confessed.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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