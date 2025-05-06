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Poster of After Death
6.8
Kinoafisha Films After Death
6.8

After Death

, 1915
Posle smerti
Russian Empire / Drama / 18+
Poster of After Death
6.8

Cast

Vitold Polonsky
Andrei Bagrov
Olga Rakhmanova
Kapitolina Markovna, his aunt
Mariya Khalatova
Her mother
Vera Karalli
Zoya Kadmina
Georg Asagaroff
Andrei's friend
Tamara Gedevanova
Her sister
Martha von Konssatzki
Princess Tarskaya
Director Yevgeny Bauer
Writer Yevgeny Bauer, Ivan Turgenev
Composer Neil Brand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russian Empire
Runtime 46 minutes
Production year 1915
World premiere 29 December 1915
Release date
29 December 1915 Russia 12+
Production Khanzhonkov
Also known as
Posle smerti, After Death, Depois da Morte, Dopo la morte, Efter döden, Efter døden, Kuoleman jälkeen, Nach dem Tode, Po śmierci, Posle smrti, После смерти, Après la mort, Тургеневские мотивы

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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