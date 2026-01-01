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Poster of They Met in Moscow
6.1
Kinoafisha Films They Met in Moscow
6.1

They Met in Moscow

, 1941
Svinarka i pastukh
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of They Met in Moscow
6.1

Cast

Marina Ladynina
Marina Ladynina
Glafira Andreyevna "Glasha" Novikova
Vladimir Zeldin
Vladimir Zeldin
Musahib Gatuyev
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Kuzma Sergeyevich Petrov
Osip Abdulov
Bartender
Tikhon Khrennikov
Nasyr Kitayev
Ivan Ivanovich, aka Uncle Vanya
Grigori Alekseyev
Abdusalam
Ye. Schastlivtseva
Glasha's Grandmother
Tatyana Govorkova
Collective Farmer
Zoya Zhukova
Glasha's friend
Director Ivan Pyryev
Writer Viktor Gusev
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1941
World premiere 11 November 1941
Release date
17 August 1945 Czechoslovakia
11 November 1941 USA
17 November 1941 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Svinarka i pastukh, Sie trafen sich in Moskau, Свинарка и пастух, A pásztor csókja, De möttes i Moskva, De møttes i Moskva, Encontraram-se em Moscou, He tapasivat Moskovassa, I agapi xanazei sti Mosha, Rencontre à Moscou ou la porchère et le berger, Se encontraron en Moscú, Svinjarka i pastir, Swineherd and Shepherd, Świniarka i pastuch, They Met in Moscow

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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