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Poster of The Oppenheim Family
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Oppenheim Family
6.3

The Oppenheim Family

, 1938
Semya Oppengeym
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Oppenheim Family
6.3

Cast

Ada Wójcik
Liselotte Lavendal Oppenheim
Osip Abdulov
Solomon Mikhoels
Joseph Tolchanov
Martin Oppenheim
Mikhail Astangov
Prof. Bernd Vogelsang
Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
Richard, student
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Nikolai Plotnikov
Dr. Edgar Oppenheim
Vladimir Balashov
Berthold Oppenheim
Gari Minovitskaya
Ruth Oppenheim
Vladimir Solovyov
Pachinko, the chauffeur
Sergey Dneprov
School Director Francois
Director Grigori Roshal
Writer Lion Feuchtwanger, Serafima Roshal
Composer Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 2 January 1939
Release date
2 January 1939 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Semya Oppengeym, Porodica Openhajm, Rodzina Oppenheimów, Semya Oppengeim, Semya Oppenheim, The Oppenheim Family, Семья Оппенгейм

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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