Claire Mathewson
[they are seated in the back of their car; Claire has had her dress torn by the car door]
Gerald, aren't you going to do anything?
Gerald Gray
Here?
Claire Mathewson
No, no. I mean about discharging your chauffeur
Gerald Gray
Oh, oh let me keep him. I've let you keep your husband
Claire Mathewson
I haven't kept him
Gerald Gray
What?
Claire Mathewson
He left this morning
Gerald Gray
For good?
Claire Mathewson
No, no, for the Olympic Games at Los Angeles. He's in them, you know. Haven't you ever heard of Steve Mathewson, the javelin thrower?
Gerald Gray
Javelin thrower?
Claire Mathewson
ah ha
Gerald Gray
Do you mean those long, murderous harpoon things?
[she nods]
Gerald Gray
Claire, the moment you meet a man, right after you've said 'how do you do?' you should add 'my husband throws javelins'.