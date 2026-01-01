Claire Mathewson [they are seated in the back of their car; Claire has had her dress torn by the car door] Gerald, aren't you going to do anything?

Gerald Gray Here?

Claire Mathewson No, no. I mean about discharging your chauffeur

Gerald Gray Oh, oh let me keep him. I've let you keep your husband

Claire Mathewson I haven't kept him

Gerald Gray What?

Claire Mathewson He left this morning

Gerald Gray For good?

Claire Mathewson No, no, for the Olympic Games at Los Angeles. He's in them, you know. Haven't you ever heard of Steve Mathewson, the javelin thrower?

Gerald Gray Javelin thrower?

Claire Mathewson ah ha

Gerald Gray Do you mean those long, murderous harpoon things?

[she nods]