Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of This Is the Night
Poster of This Is the Night
Рейтинги
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films This Is the Night

This Is the Night

This Is the Night 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An affair is almost exposed when Claire's husband unexpectedly returns early from Summer Olympics.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 8 April 1932
Release date
8 April 1932 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
This Is the Night, Esta es la noche, Esposa Improvisada, En Nat i Venedig, La belle nuit, Madame verliert ihr Kleid, Natten är vår, Natten er vår, Ovo je noc, To jest ta noc, Yö on meidän, Эта ночь, その夜
Director
Frank Tuttle
Cast
Lili Damita
Charlie Ruggles
Roland Young
Roland Young
Thelma Todd
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Cast and Crew
Similar films for This Is the Night
She Done Him Wrong 6.3
She Done Him Wrong (1933)
I'm No Angel 6.9
I'm No Angel (1933)
The Amazing Quest of Ernest Bliss 6.3
The Amazing Quest of Ernest Bliss (1936)
She 6.4
She (1935)
Merrily We Go to Hell 6.8
Merrily We Go to Hell (1932)
Blonde Venus 7.1
Blonde Venus (1932)
Roman Scandals 6.6
Roman Scandals (1933)
Every Girl Should Be Married 6.4
Every Girl Should Be Married (1948)
The Philadelphia Story 8.1
The Philadelphia Story (1940)
Indiscreet 6.8
Indiscreet (1958)
Monkey Business 7.6
Monkey Business (1952)
Arsenic and Old Lace 7.4
Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Claire Mathewson [they are seated in the back of their car; Claire has had her dress torn by the car door] Gerald, aren't you going to do anything?
Gerald Gray Here?
Claire Mathewson No, no. I mean about discharging your chauffeur
Gerald Gray Oh, oh let me keep him. I've let you keep your husband
Claire Mathewson I haven't kept him
Gerald Gray What?
Claire Mathewson He left this morning
Gerald Gray For good?
Claire Mathewson No, no, for the Olympic Games at Los Angeles. He's in them, you know. Haven't you ever heard of Steve Mathewson, the javelin thrower?
Gerald Gray Javelin thrower?
Claire Mathewson ah ha
Gerald Gray Do you mean those long, murderous harpoon things?
[she nods]
Gerald Gray Claire, the moment you meet a man, right after you've said 'how do you do?' you should add 'my husband throws javelins'.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more