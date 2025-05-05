5.1Chetvyortyy periskop
Chetvyortyy periskop, 1939
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Synopsis
1930s. During naval maneuvers, three submarines must "attack" the battleship. During a training battle, a fourth periscope appears on the horizon. The battleship is in danger if the unknown submarine is enemy. However, the fourth ...
Cast
Boris Blinov
Vladimir Kraynev
Mariya Domashyova
Kraynyov Brothers' Mother
Konstantin Nassonov
Zotov
Vladimir Lukin
Demichev
Sergei Morschikhin
Commander
Pavel Volkov
Member of the Military Council
Lev Shostak
Shneerson
Georgiy Kranert
Kuront, owner of the yacht
Валентин Архипенко
Strunko
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer G. Blaushtein, Georgi Venetsianov
Composer Boris Golts, Venedikt Pushkov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 1 January 1939
Release date
|1 January 1939
|Russia
|2 April 1948
|Czechoslovakia
|25 December 1939
|USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Chetvyortyy periskop, 4:e periskopet, Četvrti periskop, Czwarty peryskop, Ketvirtasis periskopas, Negyedik periszkóp, Neljas periskoop, Neljäs periskooppi, Четвертый перископ, Четвёртый перископ
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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