The young Gascon D'Artagnan arrives in Paris, his heart set on joining the king's Musketeers. He is taken under the wings of three of the most respected and feared Musketeers, Porthos, Aramis, and Athos. Together they fight to save France and the honor of a lady from the machinations of the powerful Cardinal Richelieu.
The Three Musketeers, Los tres mosqueteros, Os Três Mosqueteiros, 3 мушкетера, A három testőr, De tre Musketerer, De tre musketörerna, Der vierte Musketier, Die drei Musketiere, Douglas Fairbanks der vierte Musketier, Kolm musketäri, Les trois mousquetaires, Tri musketara, Trzej muszkieterowie, 三剑客, 三銃士, Els tres mosqueters, Три мушкетера, Три мушкетёра
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Quotes
Cardinal RichelieuI thank thee, Joseph. That is very stimulating.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.