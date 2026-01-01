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Poster of The Three Musketeers
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Three Musketeers
6.9

The Three Musketeers

, 1921
The Three Musketeers
USA / Action, Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of The Three Musketeers
6.9

Synopsis

The young Gascon D'Artagnan arrives in Paris, his heart set on joining the king's Musketeers. He is taken under the wings of three of the most respected and feared Musketeers, Porthos, Aramis, and Athos. Together they fight to save France and the honor of a lady from the machinations of the powerful Cardinal Richelieu.

Cast

Douglas Fairbanks
D'Artagnan
Nigel De Brulier
Cardinal Richelieu
George Siegmann
Porthos
Eugene Pallette
Aramis
Adolphe Menjou
Louis XIII
Mary MacLaren
Anne of Austria
Thomas Holding
Duke of Buckingham
Marguerite De La Motte
Constance
Willis Robards
De Treville
Boyd Irwin
Rochefort
Director Fred Niblo
Writer Douglas Fairbanks, Alexandre Dumas, Edward Knoblock, Lotta Woods
Composer Louis F. Gottschalk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1921
World premiere 28 August 1921
Release date
11 March 1926 Hungary KN
28 August 1921 USA NR
Production Douglas Fairbanks Pictures
Also known as
The Three Musketeers, Los tres mosqueteros, Os Três Mosqueteiros, 3 мушкетера, A három testőr, De tre Musketerer, De tre musketörerna, Der vierte Musketier, Die drei Musketiere, Douglas Fairbanks der vierte Musketier, Kolm musketäri, Les trois mousquetaires, Tri musketara, Trzej muszkieterowie, 三剑客, 三銃士, Els tres mosqueters, Три мушкетера, Три мушкетёра

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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