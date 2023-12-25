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Poster of The Divorce of Lady X
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Divorce of Lady X
6.6

The Divorce of Lady X

, 1938
The Divorce of Lady X
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Divorce of Lady X
6.6

Synopsis

Divorce lawyer Everard Logan thinks the woman who spent the night in his hotel room is the erring wife of his new client.

Cast

Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Everard Logan
Binnie Barnes
Lady Mere
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
Lord Mere
Morton Selten
Lord Steele
J.H. Roberts
Slade
Merle Oberon
Leslie Steele
Gertrude Musgrove
Saunders - The Maid
Gus McNaughton
Room Service Waiter
H.B. Hallam
Jefferies - The Butler
Eileen Peel
Mrs. Johnson
Director Tim Whelan
Writer Ian Dalrymple, Lajos Biró, Arthur Wimperis, Gilbert Wakefield
Composer Miklós Rózsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 13 January 1938
Release date
16 December 1940 Spain
15 January 1938 USA
Budget 99,000 GBP
Production London Film Productions
Also known as
The Divorce of Lady X, Besuch zur Nacht, O Divórcio de Lady X, De echtbreuk van lady X, De vrouw zonder naam, Den letsindige Lady X, Die ondeugende lady X, El divorcio de la señorita X, L'avventura di Lady X, La señorita de divorcia, Lady X válása, Lady X-es skilsmisse, Lady X:n avioero, Lady X' skilsmässa, Lady X's skilsmisse, Le divorce de lady X, Los devaneos de la señorita, Razvod ledi Iks, Rozwód lady X, To diazygion tis laidis X, Válóperes leány, X女士的离异, Το διαζύγιον της λαίδης Χ, Развод леди X, 某小姐的婚变, 淑女は離婚がお好き, 雾夜奇缘, X부인의 이혼, 엑스부인의 이혼, 엑스 부인의 이혼

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Logan Modern woman has disowned womanhood but refuses man's obligations. She demands freedom but won't accept responsibility. She insists upon time to develop her personality, and she spends it in cogitating on which part of her body to paint next.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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