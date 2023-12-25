The Divorce of Lady X, Besuch zur Nacht, O Divórcio de Lady X, De echtbreuk van lady X, De vrouw zonder naam, Den letsindige Lady X, Die ondeugende lady X, El divorcio de la señorita X, L'avventura di Lady X, La señorita de divorcia, Lady X válása, Lady X-es skilsmisse, Lady X:n avioero, Lady X' skilsmässa, Lady X's skilsmisse, Le divorce de lady X, Los devaneos de la señorita, Razvod ledi Iks, Rozwód lady X, To diazygion tis laidis X, Válóperes leány, X女士的离异, Το διαζύγιον της λαίδης Χ, Развод леди X, 某小姐的婚变, 淑女は離婚がお好き, 雾夜奇缘, X부인의 이혼, 엑스부인의 이혼, 엑스 부인의 이혼
LoganModern woman has disowned womanhood but refuses man's obligations. She demands freedom but won't accept responsibility. She insists upon time to develop her personality, and she spends it in cogitating on which part of her body to paint next.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.